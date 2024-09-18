Garden Club gets garden beds ready to plant

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 9/18/24

BELLE GLADE — On Sept. 17, Glades Day School Garden Club had its first meeting of the year, led by teachers Pat Kujawski and Jillian Homan. The students rolled up their sleeves and got to work weeding the three garden beds, prepping them for a vibrant new school year and fresh plants. They can’t wait to watch how their garden flourishes! For more photos visit facebook.com/gladesdayschoolgators. [Photo courtesy Glades Day School]

