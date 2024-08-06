GCSO Explorer Post 660 visits summer camp

On Tuesday, July 23, GCSO Explorer Post 660 visited Croskey Kidz Summer Camp...
GLADES COUNTY — On Tuesday, July 23, GCSO Explorer Post 660 visited Croskey Kidz Summer Camp to share what the program is all about. Officer Lori Barton, Staff Sergeant Stacie Murray, Explorers Gadson and Dukes demonstrated marching and encouraged the kids to join in. They also participated in physical training. The kids were also shown how to properly handcuff someone. The day wouldn’t have been complete without a quick game of kickball. Lunch was enjoyed by all.