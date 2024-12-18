GDS has ugly sweater competition

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Glades Day School held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition.
BELLE GLADE — On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Glades Day School held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition. Festive colors and creative sweaters filled campus as students brought their holiday spirit to life. Participation was bigger than ever and the staff loved seeing all the fun, festive designs. The winners of the competition were Jaiden Rodriguez, McKenzie Smith, and Juan Almazan. For more photos, visit the Glades Day School Facebook page at facebook.com/gladesdayschoolgators [Photos courtesy Glades Day School]