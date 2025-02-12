GDS kicks off Kindness Week

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/12/25

On Monday, Feb. 10, students and staff at Glades Day School kicked off Kindness Week!

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

GDS kicks off Kindness Week

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — On Monday, Feb. 10, students and staff at Glades Day School kicked off Kindness Week! They began with “Color the school with Kindness." Students took a break from first period to spread positivity, creating colorful drawings and uplifting messages with chalk around campus. For more photos, visit the Glades Day School Facebook page at Facebook.com/gladesdayschoolgators [Photos courtesy Glades Day School]

GDS, Glades Day School, kindness week, coloring, drawing, sidewalk chalk

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Student receives a positive office referral

CES students visited by special guest

Students develop their CNA skills

EES students read Dr. Seuss

x