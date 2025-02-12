GDS kicks off Kindness Week

On Monday, Feb. 10, students and staff at Glades Day School kicked off Kindness Week!
BELLE GLADE — On Monday, Feb. 10, students and staff at Glades Day School kicked off Kindness Week! They began with “Color the school with Kindness." Students took a break from first period to spread positivity, creating colorful drawings and uplifting messages with chalk around campus. For more photos, visit the Glades Day School Facebook page at Facebook.com/gladesdayschoolgators [Photos courtesy Glades Day School]