GDS students enjoy STEAM Lab

During the first week back at school students in the Barhoush STEAM Lab had a great time...
BELLE GLADE — During the first week back at school students in the Barhoush STEAM Lab had a great time with facilitator/teacher Lynn Davis. They were given a bag of four random items and challenged to create something as a group. The students worked together, using their creativity and problem-solving skills to turn simple materials into interesting projects. It was a great example of teamwork and innovation in action! For more photos, visit the GDS Facebook page at Facebook.com/gladesdayschoolgators [Photos courtesy Glades Day School]