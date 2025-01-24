Gilbert’s Family of Companies’ legacy continues with $100,000 gift to IRSC Promise Program

Posted Friday, January 24, 2025 3:24 pm

'OKEECHOBEE —During Gilbert's Family of Companies' centennial celebration, Christa Luna, Bert Culbreth, and their family announced a $100,000 donation to the Indian River State College Foundation's Promise Program, furthering their longstanding commitment to education and community development.

The $100,000 contribution will create dedicated support for Promise Program students from Okeechobee County, ensuring local high school graduates have access to tuition-free education at Indian River State College.

The gift represents a powerful fusion of family and community leadership, as siblings Luna, Chair of the Indian River State College District Board of Trustees, and Culbreth, member of the Indian River State College Foundation Board of Directors, continue their family's century-long legacy of supporting education and economic development in Okeechobee.

The gift was announced during an event marking 100 years of Gilbert's business operations in Okeechobee, where the company began as a fuel service station in 1924 and has grown into a diverse family of automotive and outdoor equipment businesses.

The Promise Program at Indian River State College provides two years of tuition-free education to eligible high school graduates from the College's service district (Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties), covering tuition and fees not paid for by federal or state aid, enabling students to earn their associate degree without incurring debt.

"For a century, our family businesses have grown alongside this community," said Christa Luna, Dealer/Owner at Gilbert's. "Supporting the Promise Program is our way of investing in the next generation of local leaders and ensuring that every student in Okeechobee County has the opportunity to pursue higher education."

Bert Culbreth, Dealer/Owner at Gilbert's, added, "Education transforms lives and strengthens communities. Through this gift to the Promise Program, we are continuing our family's tradition of supporting local advancement while helping make college accessible to all qualified students."

"On behalf of Indian River State College and the many lives this will impact, I thank the Gilbert's Family of Companies and the Luna and Culbreth families for this extraordinary gift," said Dr. Timothy E. Moore, President of Indian River State College. "For a century, Gilbert's has been woven into the fabric of Okeechobee, and this investment in our Promise Program demonstrates their deep commitment to the community's future. Their generosity will create educational pathways for Okeechobee students who might otherwise not have the opportunity to attend college, strengthening our workforce and creating lasting impact across Okeechobee and the entire Treasure Coast region for generations to come."

Annabel Robertson, Executive Director of the Indian River State College Foundation, emphasized the significance of the gift: "The Culbreth and Luna families' contribution to the Promise Program endowment ensures that we can continue to provide access to higher education for local students. Their generosity reflects a deep understanding of education's role in community development and economic growth."

The Indian River State College Foundation is vital in transforming lives through education by making college accessible to all qualified students. Through donor philanthropy, the Foundation helps provide exceptional educational experiences and facilities, while ensuring that financial circumstances do not prevent talented students from pursuing their dreams. The impact of these investments is profound and lasting. With 76% of Indian River State College graduates remaining in the local community, each donation creates a powerful ripple effect that strengthens the regional workforce and economy.

The Promise Program, launched in 2022, has transformed access to higher education in our region. The program has driven significant increases in first-time-in-college enrollment, particularly among traditionally underserved populations. In the fall of 2024, the program served 2,243 students, with more than half being first-generation college students and 68% Hispanic. This landmark initiative represents the College's most substantial investment in eliminating barriers to higher education, creating pathways to college for qualified high school graduates across Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties.

To support the Promise Program or to learn more, visit https://giving.irsc.edu/promise-program/. To learn more about Gilbert’s Family of Companies, visit Gilbert's Has It!.