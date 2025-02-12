Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida launches 17th Annual Cookies for the Military Program

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2025 10:43 am

SOUTHEAST FLORIDA – For the 17th consecutive year, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida has launched its Cookies for the Military program for the community to donate boxes or cases of Girl Scout cookies that will be sent to service members stationed in the U.S. or overseas.

This year’s goal is to donate 75,000 cookie boxes. In 2024, more nearly 58,000 boxes were donated, marking a 1.9% increase from the previous year. Since the program's inception in 2009, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida has shipped more than 813,000 boxes to U.S. troops through partnerships with nonprofit organizations that provide care packages and support to service members and their families, including Forgotten Soldiers, Operation Homefront, American Legion and Soldiers’ Angels.

"It’s so important that we let our service members know that they are appreciated and that we are thinking about them,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. “It’s not just a sweet treat for them. No matter where they are stationed, the cookies are a taste of home and symbolic of our love and gratitude. We thank our community for their generosity and support of this program.”

The community can contribute by purchasing a box ($6) or a case ($72) through any local Girl Scout or by visiting www.cookiesforthemilitary.org. Contributions also support the efforts of the Girl Scouts to foster essential financial literacy and leadership skills, including budgeting, customer service and goal-setting.

About Girl Scouts