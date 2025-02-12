Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida launches 17th Annual Cookies for the Military Program

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
SOUTHEAST FLORIDA – For the 17th consecutive year, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida has launched its Cookies for the Military program for the community to donate boxes or cases of Girl Scout cookies that will be sent to service members stationed in the U.S. or overseas.
This year’s goal is to donate 75,000 cookie boxes. In 2024, more nearly 58,000 boxes were donated, marking a 1.9% increase from the previous year. Since the program's inception in 2009, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida has shipped more than 813,000 boxes to U.S. troops through partnerships with nonprofit organizations that provide care packages and support to service members and their families, including Forgotten Soldiers, Operation Homefront, American Legion and Soldiers’ Angels.
"It’s so important that we let our service members know that they are appreciated and that we are thinking about them,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. “It’s not just a sweet treat for them. No matter where they are stationed, the cookies are a taste of home and symbolic of our love and gratitude. We thank our community for their generosity and support of this program.”
The community can contribute by purchasing a box ($6) or a case ($72) through any local Girl Scout or by visiting www.cookiesforthemilitary.org. Contributions also support the efforts of the Girl Scouts to foster essential financial literacy and leadership skills, including budgeting, customer service and goal-setting.
About Girl Scouts
We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls who believe that every girl can be a go-getter, innovator, risk-taker, and leader with the power to change the world. More than any other organization in our community, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida empowers girls ages 5 to 17 with vision and voice—girls who command their future, engage their communities, and inspire others. We offer every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida serves more than 6,900 girls in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties. To explore opportunities to volunteer or partner with Girl Scouts, call 561-427-0177 or visit www.gssef.org
.