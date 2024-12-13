Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida unveils State of the Florida Girl Report

Posted Friday, December 13, 2024 2:21 pm

PALM BEACH COUNTY – In an unprecedented effort to amplify the voices of Florida girls, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida unveiled the State of the Florida Girl Report commissioned by theGirl Scouts of Florida Association, a groundbreaking assesment of the unique challenges facing girls across the state.

The report was addressed during a community gathering in Palm Beach County, led by Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, who provided an overview of the findings and how the Girl Scout programs positively impact girls. Joining Johnson were Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida members Ronica Deshmukh, a senior at FAU High School, and Jana Pierre, a sophomore at West Boca Community High School, who shared their personal experiences within the organization and how the report resonated with them.

Highlighting critical issues across key pillars – mental wellness, social wellness, physical health, and academic performance - the report underscores the urgent need to provide girls with the resources and support they require to thrive.

The State of the Florida Girl Report spotlights several key areas:

Emotional Wellness:

● 52% of high school girls report feeling sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in a row, reflecting a 40% increase in depression over the past decade. Additionally, 1 in 4 girls seriously considered attempting suicide, showing a troubling rise of more than 60% in the last 10 years.

Academic Performance:

● 1 in 8 girls miss school due to feeling unsafe, with girls being 1.5 times more likely than boys to stay home after experiencing bullying. Further, twice as many girls as boys are victims of cyberbullying, illustrating the significant online safety challenges girls face.

Physical Health:

● 36% of girls believe they are overweight, despite only 32% meeting the medical definition of being overweight or obese, indicating a widespread issue with body image. Additionally, poor body image is most pronounced among Asian American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) girls, among whom 32% describe themselves as overweight, even though only 14% meet medical criteria for this term.

The report also addresses other critical challenges facing Florida’s girls, including the impact of violence, access to health insurance, and rising homelessness among youth.

“The Florida Girl Report brings to light some startling realities about the circumstances impacting the daily wellbeing of girls in Florida,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida. “As Girl Scouts, we have a responsibility to use what we have learned and focus our resources to change the narrative for girls and equip them with opportunities and experiences they deserve to grow into successful, healthy, well-adjusted young women ready to lead life with confidence.”

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida provides programs tailored to these needs, offering a safe and supportive environment for every girl while addressing these specific issues effectively. The programming is designed to support girls at every stage of their journey. For younger girls in the Daisy (K-1st grade) and Brownie (2nd-3rd grade) levels, the focus is on building foundational skills. As girls progress to the Junior (4th-5th grade) and Cadette (6th-8th grade) levels, they take on more leadership roles and engage in community service. Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts (9th-12th grade) participate in advanced challenges that foster leadership, resilience, and problem-solving skills. These programs are thoughtfully designed to cultivate confidence, independence, and social responsibility at each developmental stage.

Using primary data sources, including the U.S. Census, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Florida Department of Education, the report disaggregates data by sex to understand variances between girls and boys. It also incorporates insights from experts at leading institutions across Florida, including the University of Florida, Florida A&M University, University of South Florida, Miami Dade College, University of Miami, Saint Leo University, Florida International University, Florida Polytechnic University, Jacksonville University, the University of Tampa, and Lynn University, which enriched the report’s findings.