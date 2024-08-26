Girls and boys grades K-5 can join Scouting now through Sept. 30

Posted Monday, August 26, 2024 1:04 pm

FORT MYERS — The Southwest Florida Council is recruiting the next generation of future leaders. Cub Scout Packs are offering informational sessions for girls and boys grades K-5 interested in joining a local Pack. Scouting America’s Cub Scout program provides youth with opportunities and adventures that allow them to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.

Cub Scout Packs in counties throughout Florida’s west coast are inviting parents or guardians and children to learn about Cub Scouts and the various activities, special events, service projects, Pinewood Derby and camping opportunities throughout the year.

Each Pack schedules its own weekly and monthly meetings at local churches, primary schools or community centers. To find a pack near you, visit SouthwestFloridaScouts.com or call 239-734-7222.

Since its inception in 1910, more than 130 million young women and men have participated in Scouting America’s youth programs, like Cub Scouts, which is dedicated to encouraging girls and boys to make friends, be helpful to others and do their best no matter the outcome.

Cub Scouts is a grade-specific program that young people progress through as they get older. By achieving certain goals, known as “Adventures,” based on the areas of importance in scouting like exhibiting leadership, spending time outdoors and practicing personal safety, scouts can earn a badge each year of membership.

In Cub Scouts, there are opportunities to spend time as a family and to do interactive activities designed to be fun for children, while teaching them about perseverance and developing leadership and problem-solving skills.

For more information on Cub Scouts, visit SouthwestFloridaScouts.com or call 239-734-7222.