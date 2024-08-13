Glade View Elementary has a great first day

Glade View Elementary students and staff had an incredible first day back on Monday, Aug. 12.
BELLE GLADE — Glade View Elementary students and staff had an incredible first day back on Monday, Aug. 12. Students were highly engaged in the academic activities and structures throughout the day. Teachers truly brought their “A” game from day one, and parents demonstrated patience and understanding as they kicked off the school year. For more photos, visit the Glade View Elementary School Facebook page Facebook.com/GladeViewElem