Glades Central basketball defeats Pahokee

Posted Thursday, December 12, 2024 12:10 pm

The Raiders and Blue Devils tipoff at Belle Glade. [Photo courtesy Glades Central High School]

BELLE GLADE- The Glades Central Raiders defeated the Pahokee Blue Devils 68-30 on Dec. 10 in Belle Glade.

The win makes the Raiders 4-2 this season, which puts them in a great spot when the second half of the season continues in January.

The Raiders opened the season at home against the Atlantic Eagles back on Nov. 19. The Eagles jumped out to a 30-26 lead in the first quarter, but a rally by the Raiders in the second half helped Glades Central secure an 85-70 win. Senior Chris Pompulus led the Raiders with 27 points on offense, while junior Di'Marques Brown had 20 and senior Ishmeal Bienvenue had 18.

Pompulus had a team leading nine rebounds against the Eagles and Bienvenue had five assists and two steals.

The Raiders dropped their following game against Royal Palm Beach 67-55 but bounced back with a thrilling 53-51 win over the Dr. Joaquin Garcia Bulldogs. Before the victory over Pahokee, Glades Central defeated the Clewiston Tigers 84-42 on the road in Clewiston.

Following the Christmas break the Raiders will be back home to host the Jupiter Warriors on Jan. 8. Jupiter was one of the teams that gave Glades Central recently, with the Warriors hosting the Raiders back on Dec. 3 and winning 54-42. The Raiders will try to split the series with the Warriors before traveling north to Okeechobee to take on the Brahmans on Jan. 11.

The road trip continues over their next two games as the Raiders will have a rematch with the Pahokee Blue Devils on Jan. 15 and a game against the Moore Haven Terriers on Jan. 17.