Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Glades County Arrest Report
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Keteira Kelly, 26, Pompano, was arrested June 22 by GCSO and charged with two counts drug possession, one count drug smuggling, one count smuggling contraband into a detention facility and one count possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,750.
- Tina Ripoll, 59, Okeechobee, was arrested June 19 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. She is being held without bond.
- Cristal Rosas, 27, Moore Haven, was arrested June 21 by GCSO and charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $9,000.
- Kelton Smedley, 27, Moore Haven, was arrested June 17 by SPD on an out-of-county warrant. He is being held without bond.
- David Kelley, 44, Clewiston, was arrested June 20 by GCSO and charged with violation of probation. He is being held without bond.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.