Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/2/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

 

  • Connell Carroll, 61, Moore Haven, was arrested June 30 by GCSO and charged with failure to appear on felony charges. He is being held without bond.
  • Summer Cheney, 25, Immokalee, was arrested June 30 by SPD and charged with larceny. Bond was set at $2,500.

 

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

