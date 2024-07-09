Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/9/24

Glades County Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or …

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Luis Rodriguez, 35, no address provided, was arrested July 7 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery and possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $12,500.
  • Armando Romero Icezalaya, 47, no address provided, was arrested July 5 by HCSO and charged with fleeing law enforcement and a moving traffic violation. He is being held without bond.
  • Crystal Washington, 37, Pompano, was arrested July 6 by GCSO and charged with smuggling contraband into a prison. Bond was set at $5,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest report

Comments

Other items that may interest you

FDOT kicks off annual “Operation Southern Slow …

FHP launches campaign to win 2024 Best-Looking Cruiser

Father with child in vehicle charged with DUI

Man accused of throwing concrete at neighbor

x