Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/17/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges ...

Posted
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  •  Jessie James Gonzalez, 35, Okeechobee, was arrested July 8 by GCSO and charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,500.
  • Creek John Gopher, 19, Okeechobee, was arrested July 12 by GCSO and charged with fleeing law enforcement, a moving traffic violation and a non-moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $11,000.
  • Andrew Hughes, 30, Moore Haven, was arrested July 14 by GCSO and charged with five counts burglary, two counts possession of burglary tools, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace and two counts criminal mischief. He is being held without bond.
  • Donald Mathias, 43, Moore Haven, was arrested July 14 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. He was also charged with battery. He is being held without bond.
  • Evelia Mendoza-Perez, 38, Okeechobee, was arrested by Sebring Police Department and charged with felony child neglect. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • Edna Jane Story, 45, Moore Haven, was arrested July 13 by GCSO and charged with felony assault, drug possession and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $6,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

