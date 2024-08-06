Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Billy Bailey, 45, Okeechobee, was arrested July 30 by GCSO and charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond has not been set.
- Daniel DeLeon, 41, LaBelle, was arrested August 2 by GCSO and charged with dealing in, transporting or buying Palmetto berries and a moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $3,000.
- James Griner, 71, no address given, was arrested July 29 by GCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Angelica Herrera, 27, Clewiston, was arrested August 3 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Thomas McDonnell, 49, Ocala, was arrested July 31 by GCSO and charged with two counts DUI and a moving traffic violation. He is being held without bond.
- Tiffany Spencer, 33, no address given, was arrested Aug. 2 by GCSO and charged with intimidation. Bond was set at $15,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.