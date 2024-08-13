Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Glades County Arrest Report
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Juan Carlos Cruz Heredia, 33, LaBelle, was arrested August 8 by GCSO and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Andrew Ellis, 32, Moore Haven, was arrested August 10 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery, child cruelty and a weapon’s offense. Bond was set at $60,000.
- Antonio DeJesus Gonzalez Guitierrez, 33, no address given, was arrested August 8 by GCSO and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Selina Dawn Gopher, 44, Okeechobee, was arrested August 5 by GCSO and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $750.
- Jose Manuel Mayorga Covarruvias, 20, LaBelle, was arrested August 8 by GCSO and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Manuel Mayorga, 43, LaBelle, was arrested August 8 by GCSO and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Chace Revell, 31, Avon Park, was arrested August 9 by GCSO and charged with DUI and destroying evidence. Bond was set at $3,250.
- Guillermo Rodriguez, 37, Orlando, was arrested August 9 by GCSO and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond has not been set.
- Sinecio Valencia, 35, LaBelle, was arrested August 8 by GCSO and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Julian Valenzuela Escobedo, 27, LaBelle, was arrested August 8 by GCSO and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Ernesto Valenzuela, 61, LaBelle, was arrested August 8 by GCSO and charged with illegally harvesting Palmetto berries. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Lucas Vicario, 38, Moore Haven, was arrested August 11 by GCSO and charged with robbery and larceny. He is being held without bond.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.