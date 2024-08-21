Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/21/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Glades County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) or Seminole Police Department  (SPD).

  • Edgerrin Billie, 24, Okeechobee, was arrested Aug. 15 by SPD and charged with a felony traffic violation. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • David Moore, 62, Moore Haven, was arrested Aug. 15 by GCSO and charged with aggravated assault, making a false report, battery and violation of conditional release. He is also being held on an out-of-county warrant.

 This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Social Media Policy …

Man accused of drunk driving with children in the car

Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

Stephen proves nice guys don't always finish last

x