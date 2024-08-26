Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/26/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Christopher Griffin, 52, Okeechobee, was arrested August 19 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • James Martin, 52, Sunrise, was arrested August 23 by GCSO and charged with failure to appear on felony charges. He is being held without bond.
  • Mark Taylor, 35, Okeechobee, was arrested August 25 by GCSO and charged with failure to appear on felony charges. He is being held without bond.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest

Comments

Other items that may interest you

OCSO Angel visits hospital

FWC reminds boaters to stay safe on waterways over …

Trauma helicopter utilized after accidental shooting

Road rage incident ends in attack

x