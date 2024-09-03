Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Glades County Arrest Report
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Vincente Orosco Perez, 57, no address given, was arrested August 26 by GCSO and charged with violation of probation/felony. He is being held without bond.
- Hereencks Erick Courage, 32, Pompano Beach, was arrested August 27 by GCSO and charged with violation of probation/felony. He is being held without bond.
- Juan Ramirez-Garcia, 29, no address given, was arrested Sept. 1 by GCSO and charged with harvesting palmetto berries without a permit, resisting an officer and trespass. Bond was set at $3,650.
- Jerald Allen Sanchez, 57, Fountain, was arrested August 29 by GCSO and charged with harvesting palmetto berries without a permit, violation of probation and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $3,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.