Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Ethan Gopher, 32, Okeechobee, was arrested Sept. 16 by SPD and charged with a felony moving traffic violation and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Clinton Jenkins, 41, Lake Placid, was arrested Sept. 17 by SPD and charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Danielle Johnson, 32, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 20 by GCSO and charged with aggravated assault and manslaughter. She is being held without bond.
- Jivonie Lennon, 22, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 17 by SPD and charged with a felony traffic violation. Bond was set at $35,000.
- Luis Enrique Perez Diepa, 58, no address given, was arrested Sept. 17 by GCSO and charged with aggravated assault and a weapons offense. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Jasheed Stephens, 21, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 16 by GCSO and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Bond was set at $12,500.
- Ashley Summerall, 35, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 16 by GCSO and charged with larceny, fraud and swindling. Bond was set at $5,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.