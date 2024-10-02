Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/2/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Joshua Cummings, 37, Okeechobee, was arrested Sept. 28 by GCSO and charged with felony intimidation, misdemeanor intimidation and felony criminal mischief. Bond was set at $11,000.
  • Kevin Dipirro, 53, no address given, was arrested Sept. 23 by GCSO and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. He is being held without bond.
  • Juanita Faircloth, 42, Moore Haven, was arrested Sept. 23 by GCSO and charged with burglary, battery and trespassing. Bond was set at $9,000.
  • Angelique Stead, 42, Okeechobee, was arrested Sept. 28 by SPD and charged with a felony traffic violation. Bond was set at $500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Glades County Arrest Report

Okeechobee Arrest Report

Task force seeks information on suspects

Palm Beach County Arrest Report for the Glades area

x