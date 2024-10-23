Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Jahdee Arnold, 18, Okeechobee, was arrested Oct. 20 by SPD on an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Johnnie Arnold, 67, Palmdale, was arrested Oct. 15 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. He is being held without bond.
- John Keith Edwards, 49, Clewiston, was arrested Oct. 15 by GCSO and charged with violation of probation. He is being held without bond.
- William Goldston, 47, West Palm, was arrested Oct. 7 by SPD on an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Kareem James, 42, Tamarac, was arrested Oct. 10 by GCSO and charged with sale of a synthetic drug, public order crimes, battery and resisting an officer. Bond was set at $16,500.
- Robert Lake, 30, Moore Haven, was arrested Oct. 9 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $1028.
- Andrew Scott, 40, Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested Oct. 8 by GCSO and charged with a moving traffic violation. In addition, he was taken in for an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Galvan Tapia, 33, Moore Haven, was arrested Oct. 20 by GCSO and charged with larceny. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Lee Underhill, 51, Moore Haven, was arrested Oct. 11 by SPD on an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $1,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.