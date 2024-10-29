Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 10/29/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Ethan Gopher, 33, Okeechobee, was arrested Oct. 22 by GCSO and charged with violation of probation. He is being held without bond.
  • Jose Rivera, 42, Moore Haven, was arrested Oct. 24 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest

Comments

Other items that may interest you

OCSO investigating shooting in Douglas Brown area

Three killed when two pickups collide on SR 29

Caller reports teens drinking and driving

Man found slumped over steering wheel charged with DUI

x