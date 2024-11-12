These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/12/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Daniel Barrow, 37, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 4 by GCSO and charged with two counts DUI, resisting an officer and hit and run. Bond has not been set.
  • Anita Dye, 53, LaBelle, was arrested Nov. 6 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Hilliard Gopher, 34, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 8 by GCSO and charged with two counts obstruction of justice, possession of a weapon, robbery, criminal mischief and battery. He is being held without bond.
  • Leon Longoria, 20, was arrested Nov. 5 by SPD and charged with fleeing law enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Walter Thicklin, 37, Clewiston, was arrested Nov. 7 by GCSO and charged with grand theft auto. Bond was set at $20,000.

