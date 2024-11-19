These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/19/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Melissa Harden, 39, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 17 by GCSO and charged with a felony traffic violation. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • Kristopher Mannas, 24, Gainesville, was arrested Nov. 13 by GCSO and charged with felony criminal mischief, two counts trespassing and two felony traffic violations. Bond was set at $8,000.
  • Javier Rivera, 53, no address given, was arrested Nov. 17 by GCSO and charged with a felony moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • James Stiehl, 61, Moore Haven, was arrested Nov. 14 by GCSO and charged with a felony moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $1,000.
  • Ernseau Thelemarc, 24, Belle Glade, was arrested Nov. 11 by GCSO and charged with a moving traffic violation and violation of probation. He is being held without bond.

