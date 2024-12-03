These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/3/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Cedrica Evans, 29, Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Nov. 30 by FHP and charged with a felony traffic violation. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • Zachery Garcia, 31, Davenport, was arrested Nov. 25 by GCSO and charged with larceny and felony criminal mischief. Bond has not been set.
  • Richard Heatherington, 54, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 26 by SPD and charged with drug possession and a moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $5,500.
  • Raymond Lang, 34, LaBelle, was arrested Nov. 26 by GCSO and charged with possession of obscene materials. Bond has not been set.
  • Ivan Morera, 48, Miami, was arrested Nov. 28 by GCSO and charged with possession of burglary tools, burglary, trespassing and felony criminal mischief. Bond has not been set.
  • Michael Morris, 46, LaBelle, was arrested Nov. 29 by GCSO and charged with resisting an officer and failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,548.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest

Comments

Other items that may interest you

One injured in explosion

Hendry County Arrest Report

Woman finds urine on her couch and backdoor open

Save the Date: Animal Control to host a photo shoot

x