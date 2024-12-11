Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.
- Tyler Curl, 22, Palmdale, was arrested Dec. 2 by GCSO and charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Larry Froeber, 65, Moore Haven, was arrested Dec. 3 by GCSO on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Robert Futch, 24, Okeechobee, was arrested Dec. 5 by SPD on an out-of-county arrest warrant. He is being held without bond.
- Robert Lake, 31, Moore Haven, was arrested Dec. 8 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $1,028.
- Trumaine Jehovah Moody, 40, no address provided, was arrested Dec. 4 by GCSO and charged with grand theft auto, possession of a weapon, destroying evidence, drug possession, marijuana possession, a moving traffic violation and an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $51,998.
- Darcy Shaw, 53, Moore Haven, was arrested Dec. 2 by GCSO and charged with drug possession, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $7,000.
- Antonio Singleton, 52, no address provided, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and battery. Bond was set at $4,000.
- Dennis Vroman, 54, Okeechobee, was arrested Dec. 8 by GCSO and charged with aggravated assault and two counts assault. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Jody Winn, 33, Clewiston, was arrested Dec. 4 by SPD and charged with two counts drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $16,500.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.