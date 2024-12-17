These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/17/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD. 

  • Holly Freer, 56, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Dec. 11 by SPD and charged with larceny. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Glenford Garcia, 55, no address provided, was arrested Dec. 10 by GCSO and charged with possession of counterfeit item. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • David Thatcher, 69, no address provided, was arrested Dec. 14 by GCSO and charged with fleeing law enforcement and a felony moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $5,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Young man donates meals to help needy

Phares chosen paramedic of the year

Alleged drug dealer arrested in sting op

OCSO and partner agencies shut down another drug house

x