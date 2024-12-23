These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/23/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Trewston Blue Pierce, 29, Okeechobee, was arrested Dec. 18 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery. He is being held without bond.
  • Troy Faye, 26, Moore Haven, was arrested Dec. 18 by GCSO and charged with aggravated battery, He is being held without bond.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

