Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/14/25

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

Posted
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  • Carlos Diaz, 42, Clewiston, was arrested Jan. 11 by GCSO and charged with two felony moving violations. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Veronica Rimes, 44, Wachula, was arrested Jan. 9 by GCSO and charged with two counts aggravated battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Brittany Tolliver was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Ron’Darrius Whitehurst was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was released on his own recognizance.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

