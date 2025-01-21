These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/21/25

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Glades County Arrest Report

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  •  Veronica Rimes, 44, Moore Haven, was arrested Jan. 9 by GCSO Deputy Jonathan Martinez and charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond has not been set.
  • Carlos Diaz was arrested Jan. 11 by GCSO and charged with driving on a cancelled license/third or subsequent offense and habitually driving without a license.
  • Joseph Shnayderman was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with DUI.
  • Patrick Courtney, 30, Okeechobee, was arrested Jan. 17 by SPD and charged with drug possession and a moving traffic violation. Bond was set at $5,500.
  • Amanda Norris, 42, was arrested Jan. 15 by GCSO and charged with a felony traffic violation. Bond was set at $2,500.
  • Vuntavia Reid, 21, Moore Haven, was arrested Jan. 16 by GCSO and charged with felony criminal mischief. Bond was set at $1,000.
  • Francisco Urena, 49, Holiday, was arrested Jan. 19 by GCSO and charged with a felony traffic violation. Bond was set at $2,500.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

arrest

Comments

Other items that may interest you

LaBelle man arrested on alleged drug charges

Man who planned a school shooting gets 3 years in …

OCSO congratulates cadet

Woman accused of spitting on ER nurse : Arrested

x