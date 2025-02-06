These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Glades County Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/6/25

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by Florida Highway Patrol FHP, Glades County Sheriff's Office GCSO or Seminole Police Department SPD.

  •  Mitzie Dawn Driggers, 43, Lakeport, was arrested Jan. 23 by GCSO and charged with hit and run and aggravated battery. Bond was set at $15,000.
  • Chastity Glenn, 36, Moore Haven, was arrested Jan. 29 by GCSO and charged with grand theft.
  • Jaylen baker, 23, Okeechobee, was arrested by SPD and charged with resisting an officer and violation of probation. Bond has not been set.
  • Dennis Brown, 63, was arrested Jan. 29 by GCSO on an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $920.
  • Yaunah Burchell, 27, Moore Haven, was arrested Jan. 29 by GCSO and charged with larceny and also had an out-of-county warrant. Bond was set at $42,500.

 This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

