Glades County cancels school for Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted Sunday, October 6, 2024 4:20 pm

Due to the forecast of extremely dangerous conditions, the Glades County School District will not have school on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, we will proceed with school as scheduled tomorrow (Monday).

Our primary concern during this time is the safety and well-being of our students and staff. As we prepare for this weather event, we must remember that many of our students come from vulnerable backgrounds. In our county, where resources are limited, not all students have safe or stable places to stay during extreme weather conditions. For some, school provides a crucial sense of security and support. Our goal is that all students have any additional support that is needed and that no student feels isolated or without help.

During this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with our families.