Glades County commission seats will continue to have countywide voting

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 7/12/24

Should Glades County Commissioners be elected by all the voters in the county or only those who live in their district?

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

County commission honors Debbie Conroy

Code enforcement magistrate to hear requests for fine …

Meet the candidates in Hendry County

Voter registration deadline is July 22

x