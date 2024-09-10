Glades County proclaims Falls Prevention Week

Posted Tuesday, September 10, 2024 4:54 pm

MOORE HAVEN – Glades County Commissioners have declared the week of Sept. 22 at National Falls Prevention Week.

At their Sept. 10 meeting, the commissioners passed a resolution stating:

“Over 27 percent of Southwest Florida residents are 65 years of age or older.

“Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among Florida’s senior population, resulting in significant physical, personal, social, and economic burdens.

“It is estimated that annually there are more than 150,000 hospital-treated injuries from falls among Floridians 65 and older, with medical charges exceeding $2 billion.

“Among Floridians 65 and older, falls account for more than 75 percent of all fractures treated in emergency departments.

“Falling and the fear of falling can lead to depression, loss of mobility and loss of functional independence.

“Injuries from falls are a preventable community health problem.

“Falls prevention education is a critical first step to increasing public awareness regarding elder falls prevention and home safety.

“Cost-effective home modification and community strategies are available to improve safety and lessen the likelihood of falls and the debilitating injuries that can result;

“Implementing elder falls prevention strategies is an effective tool for reducing the stresses associated with providing caregiver services.

“The Florida Department of Elder Affairs/Communities for a Lifetime, the Florida Department of Health/Office of Injury Prevention, Florida Statewide Falls Prevention Coalition, and state Area Agencies on Aging, in partnership with Florida communities and residents, are working to increase awareness of this issue and encourage Florida residents to take steps to protect those who are at risk of falling.”

Katie Larsen, with Lee Health Government Relations, said falls are the leading cause of injury and injury deal for those over the age of 65. One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern.