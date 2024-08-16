Okeechobee County Road Watch for week beginning Aug. 18

Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week of Sunday, Aug. 18. Motorists are reminded...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, Aug. 18, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.
• US 98(SR 15/US 441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 23rd Street to SW 14th Street (Construction project): Crews will work on two projects in the area which will include milling, resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, stormwater pond construction, ditch and shoulder regrading, curb and gutter, sidewalks, signing and pavement markings. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.
• SR 710 Northeast of SE 74th Trail (Permit Project): Crews will be working on a new driveway connection to the FPL power station. There will be a lane closure during the week of August 19, 2024.
• SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, temporary barrier wall, traffic markings, guardrail, roadway milling and resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.
• SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction.
• US 98/US 441 SW 4th Street to SR 70 (NE Park Street) (Special permit): The City of Okeechobee will close US 98/US 441 from SW 4th Street to SR 70 (NE Park Street) from 10 – 11 a.m. on September 2, 2024, for the Labor Day Parade. Please be aware of detours, changes in traffic flow and use caution in the area.
As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.