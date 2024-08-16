Okeechobee County Road Watch for week beginning Aug. 18

Posted Friday, August 16, 2024 9:02 am

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, Aug. 18, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• US 98(SR 15/US 441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 23rd Street to SW 14th Street (Construction project): Crews will work on two projects in the area which will include milling, resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, stormwater pond construction, ditch and shoulder regrading, curb and gutter, sidewalks, signing and pavement markings. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

SW 21st Street from US 98 to SW 2nd Avenue: Motorists should expect daytime rotating lane closures on Tuesday, August 20, between US 98 and SW 2nd Avenue so that utility crews can excavate and verify existing utilities prior to construction.

SW 4th Street from US 98 to SW 2nd Avenue: Motorists should expect daytime rotating lane closures from Wednesday, August 21, to Friday, August 23, between US 98 and SW 2nd Avenue so that utility crews can excavate and verify existing utilities prior to construction.

SE 4th Street from US 98 to SE 2nd Avenue: Motorists should expect daytime rotating lane closures from Wednesday, August 21, to Friday, August 23, between US 98 and SW 2nd Avenue so that utility crews can excavate and verify existing utilities prior to construction.

Anticipated completion is late 2024/early 2025.

• SR 710 Northeast of SE 74th Trail (Permit Project): Crews will be working on a new driveway connection to the FPL power station. There will be a lane closure during the week of August 19, 2024.

Motorists should expect an intermittent daytime westbound lane closure and a one-lane flagging operation while crews complete the driveway connection. Please use caution while traveling in the area.

• SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, temporary barrier wall, traffic markings, guardrail, roadway milling and resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on temporary widening, barrier wall installation, and guardrail.

• SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures to take place both eastbound and westbound on SR 70 between NE 17th Avenue and NE 4th Avenue for curb/sidewalk removal and pour back. Lane closures will take place in the outside travel lanes.

• US 98/US 441 SW 4th Street to SR 70 (NE Park Street) (Special permit): The City of Okeechobee will close US 98/US 441 from SW 4th Street to SR 70 (NE Park Street) from 10 – 11 a.m. on September 2, 2024, for the Labor Day Parade. Please be aware of detours, changes in traffic flow and use caution in the area.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.