Glades County Road Watch Report for week of Aug. 11-17

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/9/24

The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, Aug. 11...

The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, Aug. 11, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

SR 29 in Glades County: (Maintenance project) Crews will be working along the shoulder clearing ditches and removing vegetation from the work zone. Please use caution in the area as trucks will be entering and exiting the area. The expected completion date is August 27, 2024.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

