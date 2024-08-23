Glades County Road Watch Report for week of Aug. 25-31

No lane closures scheduled for the week of Aug. 15-31.
The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, Aug. 25, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.
As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.