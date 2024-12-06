Glades County Roadwatch

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

US 27 (SR 25) at SR 78 Intersection:  Construction project: Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement. Other improvements include milling, resurfacing, drainage, …

GLADES COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Glades County for the week beginning Sunday, Dec. 8, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

US 27 (SR 25) at SR 78 Intersection: Construction project: Crews will be reconstructing the intersection with concrete pavement. Other improvements include milling, resurfacing, drainage, guardrail, signing and pavement markings. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers, traffic signage, detours and equipment throughout the project.

US 27 between St Joseph Way Road and Little H Street will have two (2) westbound lanes closed and detoured to the eastbound lane and one (1) eastbound inside lane closed to accommodate westbound traffic, as needed, from Sunday, November 3, 2024, starting at 7 p.m. and continuing around the clock until February 25, 2025, for road reconstruction.

Project completion is expected mid-2025.

SR 78 Lakeport: Maintenance project: Crews will be working along the shoulder resetting guardrail on westbound SR 78 between Old Lakeport Road and US 27. Lane closures may be conducted during this operation. Please use caution in the area. Expected completion is January 31, 2025.

