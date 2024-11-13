Glades County seeks new county manager

By Katrina Elsken
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/13/24

MOORE HAVEN -- Glades County is looking for a new county manager.

Glades County Manager June Fisher has previously shared her plans to retire at the end of the year. The county has advertised the position with FCA (Florida Association of County Managers) and ICMA (International City/County Management Association). The position is also posted on the county website. Deadline for responses is Dec. 8.

At their Nov. 12 meeting, commissioners tentatively set interviews for Dec. 17, starting at 9 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.  They hope to have a new county manager on board quickly.

Fisher agreed to stay until the end of January.

