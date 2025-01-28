Glades County to update comprehensive plan

Posted Tuesday, January 28, 2025 2:44 pm

MOORE HAVEN -- Glades County officials are planning for the future as they update the county’s comprehensive plan.

At their Jan. 27 meeting, Glades County Commissioners approved an agreement between the county and the Central Florida Regional Planning Council in the amount of $37,500 to update the Glades County Commission Plan to the 2050 Planning Horizon.

“This is the opportunity not only to look at the 2050 planning horizon, but to update the data and analysis in the plan and update several of the policies to be consistent with Florida statutes,” explained Jennifer Codo-Salisbury, of the Central Florida Regional Planning Council.

She said the public would have the opportunity to be involved. “We would have a publicly advertised workshop with the Planning Commission and the Board of County Commissioners. That would provide the opportunity for public input as well,” she said.

“I know it is old and outdated,” said Commission Chair Tim Stanley. The existing plan was for 2010.

According to the staff report, “the plan's goals, objectives and policies will reflect the county's vision for the future and how it will meet the needs of existing and future residents, visitors and businesses. The plan informs decision-making and guides growth and development. To be effective, the plan must continue to be updated to adapt to changing conditions and needs. This effort provides the opportunity to take a holistic look at how well the plan is performing and meeting the community's vision. This work will be completed consistent with Chapter 73C-49, Florida Administrative Code and Florida Statutes.”

In other business, commissioners amended the budget for the Glades County Supervisor of Elections budget to include a grant in the amount of $11,160, which the county recently received to assist in funding required contractional services. They also amended the budget of the E-911 Fund to add grant funding from the 911 Rural County Grant Program in the amount of $59,619.30. The grant provides funding for system maintenance, map maintenance, Management Information System maintenance and Text to 911 service.

Commissioners also approved the bid from the Lake Okeechobee News for the publication of the delinquent tax list.