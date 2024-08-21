Incumbents Glades County Sheriff David Hardin, Superintendent of Schools Alice “Beth” Barfield, and Commissioner Jerry “Gator” Sapp ...
I am anchor
Glades County voters support incumbents
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
MOORE HAVEN – Incumbents Glades County Sheriff David Hardin, Superintendent of Schools Alice “Beth” Barfield, and Commissioner Jerry “Gator” Sapp were successful in the Aug. 20 primary election.
Glades County had a 41% voter turnout for the Aug. 20 primary election.
Glades County Sheriff: David Hardin received 45% with 1,237 votes. Tico Salgado received 27% with 729 votes. Curtis J. Clay Sr. received 24% with 669 votes. Jeff Nunemaker received 4% with 109 votes. All candidates are Republicans.
Glades County Superintendent of Schools: Alice “Beth” Barfield received 52% with 1,395 votes. Felinda Langdale received 48% with 724 votes. Both candidates are Republicans.
Glades County Court Judge: Will Dorman received 52% with 1,386 votes. Harley Brock received 36% with 959 votes. Richard Sullivan received 13% with 339 votes.
Glades County Commission District 1: Jeffrey E. Patterson received 55% with 1,424 votes. George Humphries received 45% with 1,162 votes. Both candidates are Republicans.
Glades County Commission District 2: Jeff Barnes received 64% with 1,661 votes. Porter Waker received 36% with 945 votes. Both candidates are Republicans.
Glades County Commission District 3: Jerry “Gator” Sapp received 55% with 1,456 votes. D.J. McGlothern received 45% with 1,180 votes. Both candidates are Republicans.
Glades County Commission District 5: Tim Stanley (REP) received 64% with 1,116 votes. Stu Taylor (REP) received 36% with 618 votes. Stanley will face No Party Affiliation candidate Kevin Flanagan in the general election.
School Board District 2: Larry Luckey II received 44% with 1,170 votes. Kari West received 39% with 1,038 votes. Kevin Bryant received 18% with 473 votes. School board races are nonpartisan.
Moore Haven City Council: Voters could vote for two candidates. RaShondra Croskey received 41% with 209 votes. Bradley Smith received 32% with 162 votes. Jacob J. Eighner received 27% with 135 votes.