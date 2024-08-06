Glades Day School 4-H student attends 4-H University Conference

Posted Tuesday, August 6, 2024 3:55 pm

GAINSVILLE — The week of July 28, some Glades Day School Gators took a trip to Gainesville! Art instructor Kelli Marin and student, Cecilia Marin, joined others to learn and grow at the 4-H University conference.

This is a week-long overnight event for senior 4-H youth (ages 14-18) at the University of Florida. All 4-H youth stayed on campus in a new dorm building called Honors Village.

During this camp, students participated in educational workshops led by UF faculty. They explored career opportunities, lead community service activities, and make friends from across the state.

Mrs. Marin attended two workshops: Honey Bee Research, which focused on improving pollinator health and productivity, and SciPod Stars Podcast Production, which covered the science of podcast communication. “I hope to bring more participants next year. I am still learning about 4-H and this experience really raises the bar for our club and our school. Daniel González is our Extension Agent and he is the one that introduced me to 4-H University,” said Mrs. Marin.

GAINESVILLE — Honeybee Research was one of the workshops offered at the 4-H University Conference at the University of Florida.

Cecilia attended four workshops: Wilmot Botanical Gardens, Work Ready Florida: Land Your Dream Job, Making Your Life Interesting to Strangers through Storytelling, and Improv for Real Life (which was her favorite).

“Learning about feeling comfortable in my environment was my favorite workshop. Meeting new people who said it was ok to express myself was great. I met really nice people who are natural leaders. The whole camp was great,” said Cecilia. She added that she looked forward to attending next year and that the event really opened her eyes to more career opportunities.

