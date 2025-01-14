Glades Day School coach inducted into Hall of Fame

BELLE GLADE — On Monday, Jan. 13, Glades Day School announced that their very own Coach Pete Walker (center), who began his head coaching career at Glades Day School in the late ‘90s, has been inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame! During his time at GDS, Coach Walker led the Gators to multiple state championships, leaving an incredible legacy that continues to inspire the community. [Photo courtesy Glades Day School]

