Glades Day School hosts Winter Festival

BELLE GLADE — On Friday, Dec. 6, Glades Day School held its annual Winter Festival. The event featured bounce houses, food booths, games, prizes, raffles, auctions and more! GDS would like to give a big thank you to all of the event’s sponsors and generous donors and congratulate all of the winners, especially Mills Legal & Paul Orsenigo, who split the grand prize of $8,000 cash with the final two tickets. For lots more photos, visit the Glades Day School Facebook page at facebook.com/gladesdayschoolgators [Photos courtesy Glades Day School]