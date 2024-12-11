Glades Day School hosts Winter Festival

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/11/24

On Friday, Dec. 6, Glades Day School held its annual Winter Festival.

BELLE GLADE — On Friday, Dec. 6, Glades Day School held its annual Winter Festival. The event featured bounce houses, food booths, games, prizes, raffles, auctions and more! GDS would like to give a big thank you to all of the event’s sponsors and generous donors and congratulate all of the winners, especially Mills Legal & Paul Orsenigo, who split the grand prize of $8,000 cash with the final two tickets. For lots more photos, visit the Glades Day School Facebook page at facebook.com/gladesdayschoolgators [Photos courtesy Glades Day School]

