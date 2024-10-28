Glades residents rally for Hurricane Helene victims

Posted Monday, October 28, 2024 1:30 pm

BELLE GLADE — After Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on communities in North Carolina, the residents of Belle Glade and the surrounding Glades region sprang into action, showing once again the deep-rooted sense of care and resilience that defines this tight-knit area.

Among those leading the charge was Jennifer Earnest, a local philanthropist with the H.E. Hill Foundation. With her son, Reverend Dustin Mailman, ministering at Trinity United Methodist Church in Western Asheville, North Carolina—an area hit hard by the storm—Earnest faced an agonizing three days without communication. But rather than letting the worry consume her, she chose to act.

“I couldn’t just sit around and worry,” said Earnest. “I had to do something to help.”

Knowing that Floridians are no strangers to storms, she reached out to the community she calls home, confident in the Glades’ willingness to help those in need. Her initial call for support came through the Torry Island BBQ Showdown’s Facebook page, which she had helped establish with local residents. Within just 48 hours, two large box trailers were filled to capacity with donations—everything from food and water to clothing and hygiene supplies—thanks to the outpouring of support from Glades communities.

Jennifer Earnest and H.E. Hill Foundation employees Edith Gomez, Yolanda Gomez and Roy Bailey sorting donated items.

“Residents were pouring in faster than we could stack the donations,” said Earnest. “It truly was a God moment.”

Meanwhile, in Western Asheville, Reverend Mailman’s church had been converted into a shelter for displaced families. Hearing this, Earnest coordinated a trip to North Carolina with her partner, Kevin Rhodes and Stepfather Lee Norman, to deliver the supplies collected by the Glades residents. Upon arrival, the shelter community was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“They were in utter disbelief that all of this had come from a community, not a large organization,” Earnest said. “It was heartwarming to everyone involved just to experience the love and care from another state.”

In a display of solidarity, shelter members formed a human chain to unload and sort through the enormous amount of donations. As a final act of kindness, Earnest unloaded a freezer full of hamburger meat she had brought and cooked hamburgers for the church and shelter residents, sharing stories of the Glades’ strong agricultural roots.

“I always love telling the story of how Glades children raise animals through 4-H and FFA,” Earnest said. “It’s a life lesson, and for many of them, it’s how they fund their first car or college education. If they only knew all the places H E Hill Foundation distributed meat even as far as to hurricane victims in North Carolina”

The H.E. Hill Foundation, Trinity United Methodist Church, Deep Time, and Safe Shelter have all extended their heartfelt thanks to the Glades community for their generosity in this critical time. The compassion shown by Glades residents in the face of disaster is a reminder of the power of community in moments of need.

For those wishing to contribute further to relief efforts, donation centers remain open at Belle Glade City Hall, local schools, and churches. Upcoming fundraising events, including the Torry Island BBQ Showdown and the Glades Society Soiree, will also dedicate portions of their proceeds to support recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.