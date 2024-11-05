Glades Society Soiree raises $45K for Glades area Boys and Girls Club

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 4:07 pm

BELLE GLADE — The Glades Society Soiree, held on Oct. 24, was a resounding success, raising an impressive $45,000 for the Glades Area Boys and Girls Club. These funds will play a crucial role in supporting youth development programs throughout Western Palm Beach County.

This vibrant evening brought together Belle Glade’s community members, leaders, and supporters for a memorable night of celebration, networking, and purpose. Hosted at the beautifully decorated Drawbridge Cafe on Torry Island, the event featured rum tastings, a gourmet dinner, and dancing, offering attendees the opportunity to connect while championing a meaningful cause.

Jennifer R. Earnest of the H E Hill Foundation, Laura Finfrock of Finfrock, LLC, and Donia Roberts, PA, of Glades Rum Company hosted the event. Together, they expressed heartfelt gratitude for the community’s generosity and dedication to youth development. “More than an evening of entertainment, the Glades Society Soiree showcased our community’s commitment to uplifting our youth and their families by providing them with safe, enriching spaces to grow and succeed,” said Ms. Earnest. “With the funds raised, the Boys and Girls Club will be able to expand their programs, reach more children, and provide resources that make a tangible difference in young lives.” The event also highlighted the positivity and numerous opportunities for hosting community activities in the Glades Region.

The $45,000 raised will directly benefit a range of programs offered by the Glades Area Boys and Girls Club, including after-school tutoring, athletics, creative arts, and mentorship opportunities. Serving as a cornerstone in the community, the club provides a safe, supportive environment for children and teens across the Glades area.

The success of the Glades Society Soiree was made possible through the support of event sponsors, Boys and Girls Club Board Members, volunteers, and the enthusiastic attendees who gathered for this purposeful evening. This year’s contributions will have a lasting impact, advancing the Boys and Girls Club’s mission to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential.