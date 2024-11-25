Glades Tobacco Free Partnership to host quarterly meeting

You are cordially invited to attend the Glades County Tobacco Free Partnership Quarterly Meeting on Wednesday...
MOORE HAVEN — You are cordially invited to attend the Glades County Tobacco Free Partnership Quarterly Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be available both in-person at the Glades County Supervisor of Elections office, and virtually. To receive information on how to join, please email gladestfp@gmail.com.
The Glades County Tobacco Free Partnership is “Committed To Making A Difference Where Lives Matter!”
Please Note: Individuals requiring ADA accommodations should contact us at gladestfp@gmail.com at least 72 hours prior to the scheduled meeting.