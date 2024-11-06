Go on an adult reading adventure and win prizes

I am anchor

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Public Library, 201 Riverside Drive, invites you to join them for “Booked Through the Holidays”, a six-week adult reading challenge filled with seasonal themes and chances to win! Each week brings a unique reading prompt and a chance to enter a Kindle drawing and holiday gift basket raffle. The challenge begins on Nov. 11.

How to participate
• Read and review: Each week choose a book matching the theme, record a mini review and post it on Facebook.
• Tag the Glades Public Library: Tag the Glades County Public Library and give them a shoutout in your video.
• Weekly prize entries: Every week your participation counts as an entry for the Kindle and gift basket drawings.

Weekly Themes and Prompts

Week 1 (Nov. 11-17)
Fresh Kickoff
Begin the challenge with a book you have been wanting to read but haven’t started yet.
Prompt: Explain why you chose the book and what you were most excited to discover in it.

Week 2 (Nov. 18-24)
Cozy Comforts
A blend of familiar and heartwarming reads that brings a sense of relaxation and escape, all snuggled up with a cup of cocoa on a chilly day.
Prompt: Explain what makes this book a cozy read for you.

Week 3 (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1)
Author Appreciation
Choose a book about an author that you love or someone you’ve been curious about.
Prompt: Share what draws you to this author and what makes their writing stand out. Would you recommend them to others?

Week 4 (Dec. 2-8)
Winter Wanderlust

Escape into a book that offers a dreamy or adventurous winter location.
Prompt: Describe what you love about the book’s setting or any wintery vibes it inspired.

Week 5 (Dec. 9-15)
Inspiration for the Year Ahead
Choose a book that fills you with hope, positivity or inspiration for the future.
Prompt: How does this book connect to your reading journey? Include a favorite quote or moment that captures its positive impact on you.

Week 6 (Dec. 16-21)
Holiday Spirit
Wrap this challenge up with a book that embodies the holiday spirit: family, kindness, love or celebration.
Prompt: How does this book reflect your favorite holiday traditions or feelings? Share a favorite holiday moment or feeling that this book captures for you.

